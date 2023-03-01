Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON U-20 - Senegal Ace Diop Scoops Two Group Stage Awards

Senegal forward Pape Diop has been named the Best Player and Top Scorer of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023 group stage.

The youngster has been in terrific form in front of goal for the Young Teranga Lions of Senegal.

Diop who's in the books of Belgian side Zulte Waregem has four goals to his name to win the top scorers gon for the group stage and boost his chances of winning the award at the end of the tournament.

Diop scored in the 3-0 victory over the Young Os Mambas of Mozambique before hitting a hat-trick against host nation Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium.

The clinical Diop scored three times in 17 second-half minutes to complete his famous treble against the Young Pharaohs in their final group game.

Senegal finished the group stage with three wins and scored 8 goals without conceding a goal.

Senegal coach Malick Daf will be hoping to have his efficient striker firing when they face Benin in the quarter-finals on Thursday, 2 March at 16:00 local time (14:00 GMT)