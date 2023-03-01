Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON U-20 - Nigeria Win Group Stage Fair Play Award

1 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Record champions of the TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON Nigeria have won the Group Stage Fair Play at the 2023 TotalEnergies AFCON U-20 in Egypt.

The Technical Study Group of the tournament named the Flying Eagles who have shown professionalism, dedication, passion and discipline in the group stage of the 23rd edition of the biennial tournament.

Even though they lost their opening match to Senegal Group A the young Flying Eagles were seen congratulating their opponents and showing high sense of sportsmanship.

Ladan Bosso's charges started their campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium.

They rallied back to win the second match against hosts Egypt courtesy of Solomon Agbalaka's towering header.

The WAFU-B champions secured their second victory in Group A of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations with a resounding 2-0 success over Mozambique in Ismailia to book a date with Uganda in the quarter-finals.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.