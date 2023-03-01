Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON U-20 - Nigeria Win Group Stage Fair Play Award

Record champions of the TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON Nigeria have won the Group Stage Fair Play at the 2023 TotalEnergies AFCON U-20 in Egypt.

The Technical Study Group of the tournament named the Flying Eagles who have shown professionalism, dedication, passion and discipline in the group stage of the 23rd edition of the biennial tournament.

Even though they lost their opening match to Senegal Group A the young Flying Eagles were seen congratulating their opponents and showing high sense of sportsmanship.

Ladan Bosso's charges started their campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium.

They rallied back to win the second match against hosts Egypt courtesy of Solomon Agbalaka's towering header.

The WAFU-B champions secured their second victory in Group A of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations with a resounding 2-0 success over Mozambique in Ismailia to book a date with Uganda in the quarter-finals.