Liberia: Maritime Authority Boss Hopeful of 'Flying Color' as Liberia Awaits IMO Audit Team

1 March 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J.H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Lenn Eugene Nagbe, the Commissioner General of Liberia Maritime Authority has assured the public that Liberia is going to be marked high when the International Maritime Organization Member States Audit Scheme visits the country in the coming days.

He made the statement after the stakeholders in Liberia's maritime sector concluded the first phase of their high-level engagement in preparation for the International Maritime Organization Member States Audit Scheme.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) Member State Audit Scheme (IMSAS) is the requirement of every member country.

The audit is intended to promote the consistent and effective implementation of applicable IMO instruments and to assist member states to improve their capabilities while contributing to the enhancement of individual member states overall performance in compliance with the requirements of the instruments to which it is a party.

The Friday, February 24, 2023 meeting brought together stakeholder institutions including the National Port Authority (NPA), the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), the Law Reform Commission, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Disaster Management Agency, Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Ministry of Transport and the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC).

Speaking at the meeting, the Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority Penn Eugene Nagbe said the Liberia team is meeting in preparation for the IMO audit team that is soon to be visiting Liberia to review the Maritime Sector.

"Liberia is a major flags state, we are also a major port state and a major coastal state -at the IMO, we play a very major role. For our country to participate in this audit it sounds good," he said.

Mr. Nagbe added: "The previous audits, we came out with flying colors. This is a more detailed audit that is about to take place where all aspects of our activities with the IMO, and all of the instruments that Liberia acceded to will be reviewed. We want our country to come out with flying colors that is why we are preparing so early."

