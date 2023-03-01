Liberia: The Liberia Kickball Federation (LKF) Banned Seven Players With Two Coaches.

The Liberia Kickball Federation has slapped several players and technical staff members with suspension and fines for bringing the LKF to public disrepute.

Seven players were each handed one year suspension for violating several portions of the Liberia Kickball Federation rules and regulation.

According to the LKF, the players were banned for one year each for insulting, assaulting officials, as well as accusing members of the leadership of the Federation of receiving bribe to favor counties in the just ended national county sports meet.

The players banned for one year are, Noko Seiwon, Joan Smith, Olivel Potter, Marken Gibson, Mariah Zuo, who recently returned from another one year suspension, Touse Myers, Garsaynee Gbazegiah and coach Darius Ajavon.

Ten others were handed twenty thousand Liberian dollar each.

They include Roza Henry, Decontee Williams, Sharon Obanja, Oretha Moses, and Tenneh Dorku.

Others are Anita Glayblo, coach Alphanso Toe, Amos David, Benzema Kumeh and Kamara KC President Mohammed Kamara.

The players and officials are to stay away from LKF activities on till they complete their respective punishments.