Ghana: Vivo Energy Ghana Donates to Senior Correctional Centre

Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive mar­keter and distributor of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, has donated a desktop computer and a laser printer to the all-boys Senior Correctional Cen­tre, formerly known as the Ghana Borstal Institute, of the Ghana Prisons Service in Accra.

This gesture forms part of the company's activities to support the school with resources to facilitate its administrative duties.

Vivo Energy's Asset Integrity Manager, Mr Kwasi Barfi, who led a team of em­ployees, shared motivational stories and words of encour­agement with the students.

He encouraged them that notwithstanding their current situation, there was a great opportunity for them to excel in life when they come out of the four walls of the Institute.

The Deputy Director of Prisons and Officer-in charge of the Centre, Ms Millicent Owusu, receiving the items, called on the students to ensure that they perform their best in this year's Basic Education Certificate Exam­ination (BECE) as a form of appreciation to Vivo Energy Ghana.

She also appealed to cor­porate organisations to come to the aid of the Institute, especially with logistics, to help sharpen the ICT skills and improve the knowledge of the students.