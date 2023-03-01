Nigeria: Election Result - Police Ban Celebrations, Rallies in Kaduna

The Nigeria Police Force, Kaduna State Command has warned the general public that all forms of celebrations and rallies by political party supporters for or against winners/losers of the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections has been banned in the State.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Muhammad Jalige, in a statement, said

"any deliberate act to violate the ban or cause breakdown of law and order under whatever guise, will face the full wrath of the law as security agencies have been deployed and directed to ensure full enforcement.

"All persons with intent to violate the order are warned to desist from that, as the Command in collaboration with other sister agencies are fully prepared to deal decisively with such persons in accordance with extant laws."

"The Command uses this medium to call on the members of the public not to relent in supporting security agencies in delivering their mandates of securing lives and properties of the good people of Kaduna State,"the Command said.