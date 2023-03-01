Ghana: Rousing Welcome for Asafa Powell

Former Jamaican sprinter and world record holder, Asafa Powell received a rousing welcome when he arrived in Ghana on Monday with his Ghanaian wife Alyshia Powell.

The renowned athlete, who is on a working and familiarisation visit in the country was met by a large crowd that included officials of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Jamaican commu­nity in Ghana.

In the course of the 11-day visit, (February 27 to March 9) the international sports icon would be expected to engage in several activ­ities lined up by the GOC.

Speaking to the media, Asafa Powell said, "It feels like home since I always wanted to come here when I started my career in track and field."

During his stay in Ghana, Asafa Powell would pay a courtesy call on the President Nana Akufo- Addo, Minister for Youth and Sports - Mustapha Ussif, the GOC Board, the National Sports Authority (NSA) Board as well as the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the African Games and other institutions.

The GOC President Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah welcomed the former Jamaican sprinter and his wife to the country and said the GOC always invited the sports icon to motivate and inspire young athletes.

He would also call on the Cen­tral Regional Minister, the Ogua­manhene, visit the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, and partake in the Independence Day celebrations at Cape Coast before interacting with the media and his sendoff dinner in Accra.