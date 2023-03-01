Nigeria: Tinubu Will Propel Nigeria to Greater Heights - Masari

1 March 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has said that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, would propel the country to greater heights.

The Katsina Governor made the declaration shortly after INEC announced Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

While congratulating Tinubu for the victory, Masari expressed confidence that Nigeria under the former Lagos Governor would witness the needed socio-economic development just as experienced in Lagos.

"Tinubu is competent and capable of leading the country to the promised land.

What Tinubu met in Lagos in 1999 was a city invaded by 'Area Boys' who were almost similar to the bandits that we have in this part of the country (North).

"I was an eyewitness. In Lagos, you find dead bodies on heaps of rubbish and roads being crushed by vehicles in the daytime, like 3 pm.

"Even if your car had no air condition, you have to wind your glass up because of the 'Area Boys' but today Lagos is the safest city in Nigeria.

"And what was the economy of Lagos when he became Governor? The revenue generation was N600 million but before he left, it was N6 billion.

"The man has the brain and the capacity. He is a resourceful manager of men and resources and I'm sure he's going to galvanise this nation and propel it forward to greater heights to be a pride not only of Black Africans but of all Blacks all over the world.

"I am sure he can do it, and I believe he will do it. He has done it in Lagos and he will do it for Nigeria," Masari said.

