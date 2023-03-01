Ghana: State-Assisted Funeral for Atsu

The President, Nana Addo Dank­wa Akufo-Addo, has said that the state will give the late Ghana­ian footballer, Christian Atsu Twasam, a dignifying exit for his contribution to national glory.

The President, who met with the family of Atsu, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) at the Jubilee House in Accra on Monday said, it was the responsibility of the state to hon­our the former Black Stars player's memory with a befitting burial.

"Atsu has served the nation very well and it is our responsi­bility to ensure that he is given a dignifying exit," he stated.

Consequently, he instructed the Chief of Staff to go ahead with the funeral arrangement after the family and GFA set a date for his funeral.

"Our responsibility is to give you (family) as much support as we can. We can never erase the loss of this very brilliant man, but there it is. I always console myself with the fact that, at the end of the day, no matter the circumstances, the Almighty will call each one of us one by one, and perhaps, that was his (Chris­tian Atsu) destiny; that he is called in this tragic way," the President added.

Christian Atsu was among the over 44,000 persons who lost their lives following the devas­tating earthquake in Türkiye a couple of weeks ago.