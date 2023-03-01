Ghana: Yendi Youth Introduced to American Football

1 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Ghana's first American Football National team, Conquering Stars, has travelled to Yendi in the Northern Region to intro­duce the sport to the youth in the area.

The move formed part of their community engagement platform to support, promote and develop the sport in the region.

It attracted 40 young players, who took part in a two-day introduction to American Football in a special camp on February 24-25.

Out of the number, 20 were shortlisted for a further development camp in Accra next month during the Africa Sports festival.

The President of Titans of Africa, Mr Mohammed Osman Nkosi, called for greater attention on the youth with the mission to unite communities with the sport.

"The young men in the north are born athletic, and if they are given the needed attention, they can be the next stars of the country," he said.

He said the Conquering Stars of Ghana will play their maiden tournament in March in a 4-nation tournament.

"The 4-nation tournament will have Ghana as host, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire and the USA competing in a 10-day event at the University of Ghana Stadium, Madina AstroTurf and Adjiringano Park", he stated.

