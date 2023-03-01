Ghana: GUSA Wins 2023 Nat'l X-Country

1 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The Ghana Uni­versities Sports Association (GUSA) emerged overall winners of the 2023 National Cross Coun­try held at Savelugu in the Northern region, Saturday.

GUSA recorded 18 points to come up tops and followed in second and third positions by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) with 23 points and the Ashanti region for third position with 58 points.

Ghana's top long distance runner, William Amponsah, who represent­ed GUSA won the male category of the individual events, after finishing the race in a time of 30:39.04, while GAF's Ishmael Arthur followed in second position with a time of 31:18.74.

Basit Afful also from GUSA, was third with a time of 31:29.74.

In the female category, Abigail Abugri from the Ashanti region crossed the tape in a time of 38:13.99 to emerge winner.

Sarah Koomson from GUSA and Sherifa Moro from the Ashanti region followed with a time of 38:49.88secs and 38:50.33secs respectively for the second and third positions.

The winners were presented with certificates, souvenirs from sponsors, and would subsequently be presented with cash prizes by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This year's event was held under the theme, "Building team for Accra 2023 African Games and beyond," with over 400 runners and individuals participating.

It was also held under the auspices of the NSA with support from the Northern Regional Minis­ter, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu and Paramount Chief of Savelugu, Yoo Yakubu Abdulai Andani.

Speaking after the event, the Director General of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi, congratulat­ed the athletes and the officials for ensuring a very competitive and successful event.

