Ghana: Patronise Local Building Materials to Cut Down Construction Costs - Mr Abdulai Abanga

Mr Abdulai Abanga, the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, has implored Real Estate Professionals to make use of local building materials to reduce construction costs.

He made the call at the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association's (GREDA) Annual CEOs Breakfast Meeting in Accra.

Mr Abanga disclosed that the government through the Department of Rural Housing has devised innovative ways through which local building materials can be leveraged to reduce the cost of materials and cost of construction.

"The construction of the Appiatse community is being executed with local building materials as a strategy to advocate for the use of relatively cheaper yet safe and durable local materials," he noted.