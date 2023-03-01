Gambia: Central Bank Calls for Proper Handling of Bank Notes

1 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

Buah Saidy, the governor of Central Bank of The Gambia (CBG) yesterday called on Gambians to properly handle the country's currency and also help in withdrawing all circulated old notes.

Speaking during the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference, Governor Saidy continued that Gambians should help the Bank's quest in withdrawing the bad currency notes in the market while calling on people to properly handle the currency and avoid writing or using the currency to dry hands.

"The condition of the old notes is disheartening to us and that's why Central Bank takes it seriously and issued a press release that the old notes are out of circulation and we are now issuing the current notes."

On the process of withdrawing the old notes, he explained that as stated in their press release to start the process on February 15, the Bank had opened a window and will be giving currency to Commercial Banks.

He further acknowledged that the process should have started by February 15 but they were disappointed by the printers in terms of shipping.

He told journalists that shipping is a challenge but the new notes are expected in the country by March. He said the Bank will supply all commercial banks in order to withdraw the old notes as soon as possible.

Governor Saidy encouraged ordinary market vendors to talk to the banks and change their old notes while the Supermarkets owners reached the Central Bank. He confirmed that the Central Bank has adequate stock of the new currency notes.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.