Gambia: Man Gets 15-Year Jail Term Over Human Trafficking

The Gambia on Monday 27 February registered another milestone in its fight against human traffic within its jurisdiction as the High Court in Kanifing, presided over by Justice Osei Tutu, convicted one Jerome Jatta for human trafficking and sentenced him to a prison term of 15 years.

The court also fined Mr. Jatta D100,000 in default to serve forty months behind bars.

The convict was charged with conspiracy to commit felony contrary to section 386 of the Criminal Procedure Code and acting as intermediary for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 29 (1) (3) and (b) of Trafficking in Persons Act Cap 13:04 Vol. III Laws of The Gambia.

Representing the state, State Counsel Rakey Duanda described the judgement as a milestone and sent a clear message of Government's zero tolerance approach to Trafficking in Persons.

In the same vein, the solicitor general and legal secretary, Mr. Hussein Thomasi, reacted by expressing delight that justice has been obtained for the victim of what he described as "gruesome act."

He added that to all traffickers "and would-be traffickers, this is a warning to you; the long arm of justice will surely get you one day".

He affirmed the Government's continued commitment to the prevention, protection, and prosecution of all cases related to trafficking in persons, especially women and children."