Gambia: Let's Vote Wisely!

editorial

Local government authorities are considered key and integral partners in promoting grassroots development in any given country.

Therefore, it is important for voters to know that this upcoming local government election matters a lot as far as development is concerned.

As voters in The Gambia brace-up for yet another election, it is important for mass civic awareness in local communities.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced April 15th 2023 as day when voters in the country will make a decision in this crucial election.

It is against this backdrop that the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) last Saturday embarked on a mass civic and voter education campaign ahead of the elections proper in communities in the Upper River Region. This voter education awareness is vital as it enlightens communities to make right choices and informed-decision when choosing a candidate.

It also enhances political consciousness, thereby promoting tolerance and public awareness about the civic rights and duties of voters in a democracy.

It is high time voters in the country know the importance of elections, especially Local Government Elections.

This is because the monies paid in taxes to council is what is converted to provide basic services such as water, streetlight, scholarships, feeder roads, support women initiatives and other services. Therefore, this election is about local communities.

Voting for the right candidate amounts to voting for development. So their voice matters a lot in this upcoming election. For far too long, many communities have cried for basic services and social amenities despite falling prey to false promises by politicians. Voters need to remind themselves about development and who can bring these developments.

People should know that elections are key and the lifeblood of any thriving democracy. Therefore, voting in the local government election accords people the chance to benefit from development initiatives.

As we fast approach the election proper, it is important that people exercise political maturity and consciousness at all times. Let's accommodate one another in the spirit of oneness and unity. Political tolerance is key in the peace and progress of any country.

It is fact that people will always have differences in political affiliation and ideology. But let's exercise political maturity and see each other as one.