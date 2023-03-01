Gambia: Wallidan Record 5th Win in Gff Top Tier

1 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Wallidan FC recorded their fifth victory of the season after beating Fortune FC 3-1 in their week nine fixture of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League game played at Brikama Box-Bar Mini Stadium on Sunday.

Striker Alieu Barry gave Fortune the lead in the 28th minute, before the Blue boys came from behind to score three goals through Abdoulie Manneh's brace and an own-goal by a Fortune defender.

The victory moved Wallidan to 4th position with 16 points, while Fortune dropped to 9th position with 13 points.

Brikama United were held to a goalless draw by Waa Banjul during a game played at the KG5 Mini Stadium in Banjul.

The result puts Brikama United on 12th position with 10 points, while Waa Banjul still languish at rock bottom (16th) position with 5 points.

Steve Biko and Hawks played a 1-1 draw during a game played at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

The result puts Steve Biko on 6th position with 14 points, while Hawks occupy 13th position with 8 points.

