Gambia: Mayor Bensouda Lays Foundation Stone of Kanifing Estate Football Park Worth D1.6 Million

Talib Ahmed Bensouda, the mayor of the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) on Monday laid the foundation stone of the Kanifing Estate Football Park worth 1.6 million dalasis at a ceremony held at the football field.

The construction of the football park is part of the ongoing 180 million dalasi Kanifing Environmental Transformation Programme (KETP).

KETP aims to use a sustainable focus on new integrated waste management approach to drive environmental, social and economic transformation of Kanifing.

The football park is geared toward developing grassroots sport such as football, volleyball, basketball and athletics among others in the KM. It comprises volley ball pitch; pavilion and basketball pitch among other sporting facilities.

In his statement, Mayor Bensouda said the Kanifing Estate people are deserving of getting such an important football park. Their football field, he said, has been in poor condition over years, adding that the park will help the young people greatly in their sport aspirations.

Mayor Bensouda said the football facility will contain all the needed facilities such as volley ball pitch, bahama grass and goal post among host of others.

He urged residents of Kanifing Estate to vote him and the United Democratic Party's (UDP) aspirant ward councilor in the upcoming Local Government Elections, which he said would enhance development in the municipality.

Wura Bah, deputy director of admin for KMC, said Mayor Bensouda is committed to development of sports and all other relevant sectors in the municipality.

"The construction of the park aims to promote grassroots sport development in KM," he said.

Matar Jobe, president for Kanifing Community for Development (KCD), commended KMC for the milestone achievement in the area, saying Mayor Bensouda will get all his wishes in Kanifing Estate.

"On behalf of the community of Kanifing, I am saying thank you to KMC for coming up with such initiative to construct our park," he said.

Speaking further, he said the sport facility will go a long way in helping young people in attaining their sport aspiration.

