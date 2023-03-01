Gambia: Elite United, Gpa Register Wins in Gff 2nd Division League

Elite United and the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) both recorded wins in their week nine fixtures of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League, while BST Galaxy and B.K. Milan played a draw on Monday.

Elite United defeated B4U Kiang West 2-0 during a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum. Ebrima Gaye and Baboucarr Njie scored for Elite United.

The win moved Elite United to 3rd position with 17 points, B4U Kiang West occupy 14th position with 8 points.

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) beat Hart FC 2-1 during a game played at the KG5 Mini Stadium in Banjul.

Former Real de Banjul midfielder Baboucarr Camara opened the scoring for the Ferry Boys in the 28th minute while Ebrima Jobe restored parity for the Soma-based team in the 61st minute before Moses Badjie scored what proved to be the winner for Ports 10 minutes later.

The victory moved GPA to 6th position with 13 points, while Hart FC sits 12th position with 10 points.

BST Galaxy and B.K. Milan played a goalless draw during a game played at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

The result maintained B.K. Milan at the top of the table standing with 19th points, a point above BST Galaxy who occupy 2nd position with 18 points.

Bombada played a 1-1 draw against Young African during a game played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Both teams now amass 11 points each, with Bombada sitting on 8th position and Young Africans on 9th position respectively.