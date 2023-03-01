Gambia: 1st Lady, Prof Gomez Hold Talks With Warwick University On UTG Partnership

Warwick University Academic Director For Africa and Team held a side meeting with Her Excellency First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow and Hon. Prof Pierre Gomez over linking the university with the University of The Gambia (UTG).

The discussion followed a successful keynote address by First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow to university students at the Warwick University Africa Summit.

Professor Franklyn List discussed high level proposals of The Gambia benefiting from the 'Warwick Africa Partnership Strategy'.

The strategy seeks to build partnerships with African universities and research institutions in research and education activities.

Prof. Pierre Gomez, the minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, welcomed the proposals and expressed that the Gambia government through his Ministry wishes to see science and research playing prominent role in academic endeavours in the country.

Professor List promised that the Warwick Africa Partnership Strategy will "explore the real possibility of forging partnerships with universities in The Gambia, particularly in the fields of business and entrepreneurship, engineering and technological innovation, energy transition, manufacturing and links with industry - as illustrated by the education, research and apprenticeship training offered by our unique Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG)."

Hon. Gomez indicated that 'The Gambia is expanding its university complexes and will continue to expose Gambian youths and researchers to institutions such as Warwick in exchange partnership and knowledge development.'

Warwick University is among the United Kingdom's top 10 universities with an annual turnover of £700 million.

First Lady Her Excellency Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow on her part disclosed that her foundation aims to campaign for gender inclusion of women and girls in higher institutions of learning especially in the field of science. She thanked the Warwick University for inviting her and according her delegation a warm reception and cordial hospitality. She thanked the African student union for their patriotism to the cause of empowering and promoting Africans and the cause of uplifting Africans.