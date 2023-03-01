Gambia: Ida's Ideas Training Institute Graduates 17 Students

Ida's Ideas Fashion and Design Training Institute last Saturday held a graduation for second cohort of students numbering 17 students at a colourful ceremony held at the institute.

The graduation, which is the first-ever for Diploma students, comes after successfully completing a two-year programme in fashion and design. However, the institution in recent years has placed much emphasis on youth and women empowerment in The Gambia as part of its quest to create self-employment for young people especially women.

At the ceremony, Talib Ahmed Bensouda, major of Kanifing Municipality, congratulated the new graduates for their dedication during the course of their programme.

Bensouda further promised that KMC would support the new graduates with 10,000 dalasis each to buy sewing machines as part of their obligations to support skills development among young people.

The institute, he observed, is an inspiration for not just young people, but to the entire people of the country, especially those who believe in made in The Gambia products.

"We have begun doing our bit for people in the tailoring sector and recently we have donated about 30 sewing machines to various youth along with youth employment program, where we developed 9 million dalasis for skills training center in Bakoteh." he added.

Bakary Y Badjie, Minister of Youth and Sports, urged the new graduates to find something to do as they are equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge to create employment and also employ others.

"We know it will be challenging but we also believe it will be possible. The most important thing is to have self-belief. You will not be a dependent somewhere else but you can create something for yourself." he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He assured that his ministry will support assist them to purchase sewing equipment through the Ministry's entrepreneurship scheme programme - National Enterprise Development Initiative.

Fatou Kinteh, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, said women empowerment is key to national development and that the institute is one of its kind in The Gambia.

Minister Kinteh reminded graduating students to be ready to face the challenges as they explore the realities of life, encouraging them to wisely exploit opportunities that come their way.

"I know offers have been made to you, but I am sure that with determination you all will make it." she highlighted.

Salimata Kuyateh, a graduating student, urged her fellow graduates to be prepared and ready to face the challenges awaiting them.

'Relaxation of covid-19 protocols doesn't mean that it's over'

Sinchu Alagie Golf Youth holds Islamic confab