Gambia/South Sudan: Coach Lie Bojang Says Focus Is On South Sudan Game to Qualify for World Cup

The Gambia U-20 coach, Abdoulie Bojang has said that his team's focus is now on South Sudan in the quarterfinals stage of the African U-20 Championship after its 100% record in their group stage to ensure they secure qualification to the World Cup.

Coach Lie Bojang, as he is fondly called, was speaking in a post-match interview after defeating Benin 1-0 during their final Group C game played at the Haras El Hodoud Stadium in Alexandria on Monday.

An 87th minute own goal by a Benin defender was all but enough to earn The Gambia its third straight win in the ongoing competition.

The Young Scorpions won all three matches, collecting a maximum nine points with four goals.

"Now our focus is on South Sudan, which is standing between us and the World Cup tournament," said Coach Bojang.

He added that the game against Benin was a difficult one, noting that everybody (players) understood their philosophy, which he said helped them to get the win they deserved.

"We know the records but we are here to set our own records both as individuals and as a nation."

According to him, as a coach he also wants to leave a legacy, adding that he wants to make his CV and to show the whole country what he is capable of doing.

"There is no pressure on me but I am trying to set a legacy and make my own record as a coach," he stated.

Real de Banjul forward Salifu Colley was awarded the Man of the Match trophy for putting up a brilliant performance in his debut.

"I am very happy to win the man of the match award. I am very hard working on the training ground which is why the coach gave me a chance to start this game. We are just focusing on the next game. This game is already gone and we are now focus on the South Sudan game.

Meanwhile, Gambia will face South Sudan on Friday in Alexandria for a place in the semi-finals while Benin face Group A leaders Senegal in Cairo.