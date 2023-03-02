Africa: How Nigeria's Security Sector Reform Impacts On Ecowas Sub-Region - Africa - Parliamentarians

The Network of African Parliamentarians for Defence and Security Committees has commended Nigeria on its security sector reforms to confront growing security challenges in Nigeria and the entire West African sub-region.

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Sha'aban Ibrahim Sharada, disclosed this at the 7th Extraordinary Session and investiture of the newly elected President General of the Network held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The new President General is Hon. Berting Mobanzi, is the chairman of Defence Committee in the National Assembly of Democratic Republic of Congo.

Sharada who is the outgoing President General of the network said, the leadership of the network had earlier paid a special solidarity visit to the Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday.

He said they were received by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Sharada said the network commended Buhari administration for facilitating efficient national security sector reform that attracts the attention of sister African countries.

He said, "It is significant to note that the Buhari administration has not only prioritised security on its governance agenda, but has committed more time, logistics and resources to address the national security challenges than any regime in the history of democratic governance in Nigeria.

"This fantastic development has strengthened the national security agencies to address disturbing security threats from Boko Haram insurgents and other emerging crimes to ensure stability in governance and peaceful coexistence in the country.

"It has also propelled the image of Nigeria for setting exemplary leadership in fighting humanitarian crimes and ensuring a sustainable Democratic governance within the ECOWAS sub-region and the continent*.

In his remark, Yeo Fozie, a Parliamentarian from Cote De Ivoire, said Nigeria is a major player in the socio-political as well as economic spheres in Africa as such, it's commitment to the security of the West African sub-region and the continent is crucial.