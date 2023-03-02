Nigeria: President-Elect Visits Buhari, Presents Certificate of Return

1 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday night met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, hours after collecting his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Tinubu was accompanied by Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima and the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu.

Others on the trip to Daura were the Governors of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai; Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; Ebonyi, Dave Umahi; Zamfara, Bello Matawalle; Niger, Abubakar Sani-Bello; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun, Dapo Abiodun, Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar and Plateau, Simon Lalong.

NAN gathered that the President-elect used the opportunity to thank President Buhari for his support during the electioneering process.

President Buhari had openly displayed his ballot paper, with thumb print of APC, before casting his vote during the presidential election on 25 February.Mr Tinubu was declared the President-elect in the early hours of Wednesday by INEC, having defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, among other presidential candidates.

