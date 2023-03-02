Nigeria: UK Congratulates Tinubu, Urges Nigerian Govt to Address Opposition's Concerns

The United Kingdom has congratulated Nigeria's President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following his declaration as the winner of last Saturday's presidential election.

The UK sent this congratulatory message through its Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, even as it called on the Nigerian authorities to address the concerns of the opposition partied over the organisation of the election, which was marred by technical challenges as alluded to by international observers and civil society organisations.

James Cleverly said: "The United Kingdom commends Nigerian voters for their participation in the Presidential and National Assembly elections and for their patience and resilience in exercising their democratic rights. We congratulate the President Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"We note the position of opposition parties on the election outcome and the concerns expressed by observer missions and civil society about the organisation of the process, including delays and technical challenges.

"We encourage the authorities to examine all concerns carefully, take action to resolve outstanding issues and focus on delivering the will of the Nigerian people."