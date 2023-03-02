Nigeria: UK Congratulates Tinubu, Urges Nigerian Govt to Address Opposition's Concerns

1 March 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Innocent Odoh

The United Kingdom has congratulated Nigeria's President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following his declaration as the winner of last Saturday's presidential election.

The UK sent this congratulatory message through its Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, even as it called on the Nigerian authorities to address the concerns of the opposition partied over the organisation of the election, which was marred by technical challenges as alluded to by international observers and civil society organisations.

James Cleverly said: "The United Kingdom commends Nigerian voters for their participation in the Presidential and National Assembly elections and for their patience and resilience in exercising their democratic rights. We congratulate the President Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"We note the position of opposition parties on the election outcome and the concerns expressed by observer missions and civil society about the organisation of the process, including delays and technical challenges.

"We encourage the authorities to examine all concerns carefully, take action to resolve outstanding issues and focus on delivering the will of the Nigerian people."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.