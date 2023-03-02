Nigeria: FA Cup - Aribo Crashes Out As Garnacho, Fred Lift Man United Over West Ham

The FA Cup quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on the weekend of 18 and 19 March.

Another Super Eagles star, Joe Aribo, exited the FA Cup after a disappointing home loss by Southampton to Grimsby Town following Kelechi Iheanacho's exit with Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Aribo and his Southampton teammates were surprisingly beaten 2-1 by the League Two side at St Mary's. Aribo came on in the 67th minute for Adam Armstrong but couldn't rescue the game for his team.

The League Two side had already beaten four teams from higher divisions to reach the fifth round,

Though Grimsby Town memorably saw off Luton Town 3-0 last month, many predicted the end of the road for them against the Premier League Saints. But that wasn't the case as Gavan Holohan scored twice from the spot for the giant killers.

Though Duje Caleta-Car got one back while Theo Walcott had a goal ruled out for offside, the Saints never got into the game as the visitors held on for the famous win.

Grimsby are now in the last eight of the competition for the first time since 1939 when they reached the semi-finals.

For Southampton, even though they are under new management, poor results remain the order of the day.

Old Trafford drama

While the game at St Mary's produced a shocking result, the one at Old Trafford between Manchester United and West Ham ended dramatically with the Red Devils prevailing 3-1 at the end of the thrilling encounter.

West Ham went ahead through Said Benrahma early in the second half after a slow start from the Red Devils. However, United dug deep and produced the goals that keep alive their hope for a quadruple of titles.

First, Nayef Aguerd's own goal allowed United back into the tie before Alejandro Garnacho scored a 90th-minute goal that appeared to have won the game for United. But there was still time for one more goal as Fred put the icing on another dramatic win for Erik ten Hag's team.

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Manchester City vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Fulham

Brighton vs Grimsby

Sheffield United vs Blackburn