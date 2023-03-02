Ghana: Signing of Negotiated Agreement for the African Games in Ghana

press release

H.E. Amb. Minata Samate Cessouma, Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development; Honourable Mustapha Ussif (MP), Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Ghana; Mr. Mustapha Berraf, President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and Major Gen. Ahmed Nasser Moustafa Kamal Mohamed, President of the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC) signed the Negotiated Agreement on the management and organization of the African Games to be held in Accra, Ghana.

The signing of the negotiated agreement on the 19th of February 2023, at the African Union Headquarters on the side-lines of the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union ended an extensive negotiation between the African Union, ANOCA and AASC on the organization of the Africa Games in Accra, Ghana.

The parties agreed to establish an ad-hoc technical committee to be chaired by H.E. Amb. Minata Samate Cessouma, AU Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, with the ANOCA President; Mr. Mustapha Berraf and AASC President; Major Gen. Ahmed Nasser Moustafa Kamal Mohamed being deputy chairpersons. It's worthy of note that, this arrangement is only for the 13th Edition of the African Games 2023 that will be held in Ghana, as stated in the signed negotiated agreement. ANOCA and AASC will also be allocated some percentages of the revenue that will be generated from marketing and sponsorships of the African Games in Ghana.

The African Games are a multi-disciplinary sports competition that was established by African Ministers of Sports in 1965 to promote the development of elite African athletes, Pan-Africanism and Cultural Exchanges among African Union Member States. They are held every four years, one year prior to the Olympic Games and involve young athletes from all the 55 African Union member states. The African Games are exclusive property of the African Union, owned on behalf of its member states.