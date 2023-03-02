Nigeria: Catholic Priest Wants Presidential Election Cancelled

Spiritual director of the Canaanland Adoration Counselling Centre, Nigeria, Rev Fr. Magnus Ebere, has called for the outright cancellation of the presidential election held last Saturday, February 25.

Ebere said the call became necessary because of unprecedented flaws and irregularities that made the election fall short of expectations of not only Nigerians but international community that monitored the elections.

Ebere of the E-Dey Work Adoration Centre who made the call in one of his daily morning devotions warned that the irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Acts/Laws may make or mar the country.

The outspoken Catholic priest who said that he loves Nigeria advised the chairman of the INEC and his team not to do anything that will destroy the country or plunge the nation into unprecedented chaos by their actions and inactions.

Ebere noted that the federal government spent over N300billion to prepare INEC for the procurement of the BVAS machines and other electronic equipment needed for the transmission of election results electronically and wondered why INEC chose to transmit the results manually contrary to the election guidelines.

The Catholic priest called on INEC to reschedule the presidential election on the 11th of March being the day for the governorship and State House of Assembly elections adding before this date, all loopholes would have been plugged.