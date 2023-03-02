Nigeria: With Tinubu, New Chapter Beckons in African Leadership - Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the nation's democracy has recorded another major victory, following the emergence of his predecessor and leader, Bola Tinubu as President-elect in the just concluded presidential election.

Sanwo-Olu, while reacting to the announcement of the presidential election results by INEC, said Tinubu contested and won a fiercely-fought democratic battle, stressing that the victory reflected Tinubu's belief in deepening democracy in the country.

The governor said the choice offered the citizens to pick their leaders in peaceful electoral process further confirmed democracy as the only credible means of attaining power, with the people at the centre of the struggle.

Sanwo-Olu said: "Asiwaju has worked tirelessly in the past two decades to deepen democracy in Nigeria, building bridges across the length and breadth of the country. His political credentials, which are a product of his many years of genuine investment in human and national development, have played critical roles in giving him the national spread and endeared him to millions of Nigerians.

"Asiwaju's decades of political activism and democratic struggle are well understood by the people. They, in return, have built their trust in him as a true democrat and a man to work with for Nigeria to continue on the path of unity, economic growth and development."

Congratulating the president-elect, Sanwo-Olu said he was confident that Tinubu would work hard to return the country to the league of nations where economic prosperity, security and political stability were the hallmarks of development.