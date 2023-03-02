Liberia: LDEA Boss Allegedly Rapes 16 Year Old in Maryland County

Maryland County — The Commander of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, (LEDA) Maryland Detachment has allegedly raped a 16-year-old minor in Harper City, Maryland County.

Sergeant Joseph Targedine has been linked to the raped situation in the county.

The situation was reported on February 21, 2023, by the victim's parents to the Liberia National Police Women and Children Protection Unit, in Harper City, Maryland County.

According to the police report, the LDEA Commander was seen several times with the teenager before the act of penetration.

The LDEA's Communication Director who confirmed the incident expressed disappointment and pointed out that the Commander had been suspended with immediate effect.

When contacted, the alleged perpetrator, confirmed the allegation but denied his involvement.

The alleged perpetrator noted that he is prepared to face justice. "I am willing to go through the due process.

"I will be in the county very soon. I'm coming with my legal team of lawyers.

No one is bigger than the law, not even me. "But my official response will be made when I get in the county. I'm willing to appear on your radio to give you a proper answer when I get in the county," the alleged perpetrator said to the New Republic Correspondent in Maryland County.

The father of the 16 years old manner said, "sometime in early February 2023, our daughter started showing signs of weakness, my wife advised that we take her for a medical check-up at J.J Dossen Hospital. After the medical examination, we find out that our daughter is sexually active.

Based upon the medical report, we decided to question our daughter and that was how she named the LDEA Commander "Joseph Targeddine" as the one that got her sexually active."

It can be recalled in 2022, Sheriff Joseph Ponpone of the Gedetable Magisterial Court in Pleebo was linked with the alleged rape of a girl in Pleebo. He was forwarded to the Fish Town prison awaiting court trial.