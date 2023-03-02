Liberia: Good News for Citizens of Bong

...As GoL to Begin Asphalt Pavement of Totota-Sanoyea-Gbonota- Phebe Road

Citizens of Bong County have expressed excitement as the Government of Liberia commences the asphalt pavement of the Totota-Sonayea-Gbonota-Phebe road within 90 days.

Speaking in an interview with a team of reporters, in the County recently, the Vice President of Liberia, Madam Jewel Howard Taylor mentioned that all contractual requirements, including bidding and the finalization of the projects, have been concluded.

She noted that with these requirements being met, the pavement is expected to commence within the next three months.

The pavement of the road will enhance easy access for road users plying on the road.

Meanwhile, Vice President Taylor has hailed the Government of Liberia for its swift intervention in the construction of several roads across the country.

She named the construction of the Bong County Technical College, (BCTC) the completion of the Gbenequelleh Clinic, the payment of fees for twelve graders who wrote the West African Senior School Secondary Certificate Examination, and the completion of the Gbarnga Broad Street as monumental achievements initiated by the government in the County.

She then called on all Citizens of Bong County to rally their support behind the reelection bid of President George M. Weah.

The Liberian Vice President indicated that there is a need for President Weah to be given a second chance to complete unfinished projects in the Country.