Liberia: Bong Health Team to Answer in Court

Gbarnga, Bong County-Aaron G.V. Juakollie, a Civil Society Actor of the Foundation for International Dignity on behalf of the National Civil Society Council of Liberia has threatened to file a lawsuit against the Bong County Health Team over it alleged refusal to provide information relating to the purported stealing of over one hundred fifty thousand United States Dollars meant for Gbondoi and Kpaiyah Clinics Construction.

From 2019 to the present, this paper's independent investigation has established that the invisible Gbondoi Clinic through the County Health Team (CHT) Administrator Office has received about one hundred thousand United States dollars despite the reported nonexistence of the facility in Gbondoi Town, Electoral District#6.

Of recent, Bong County District#3 Representative Josiah Marvin Cole admitted to requesting the health team to transfer funding intended for Gbondoi Health Center to Kpaiyah Clinic in Bequelleh Clan, Jorquelleh District.

According to the Bong County District#3 Lawmaker, Marvin Cole, the Ministry of Health duly advised him to focus on the construction of one facility haven received US$100,000.00 for the two projects in the 2022 national budget.

He said, through the collective efforts of the Bong County Civil Society Council and the citizens, past and current officials on the health team including the 'conspirators' will be brought to book to account for the funding.

Amid a series of public outcries, the Health Team Officer, Dr. Cynthia Blapooh and the Health Team Administrator Office headed by Abraham Jusu have refused to comment on the apparent corruption saga involving his office and Representative Marvin Cole.

In another Development Samuel Babajuah, a Representative Aspirant of Bong County Electoral District#:3 has vowed to sue Representative Josiah Marvin Cole for allegedly squandering funding allotted in the national budget for the construction of the controversial Gbondio Health Center and Kpayah Clinic respectively.

Mr. Babajuah said in collaboration with concerned citizens of Bong County, he will ensure that Hon. Cole is taken to task to restitute funding apportioned for the two health facilities in the County.