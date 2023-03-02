Liberia: 'Verdier is a Lier'

...says Mayor Koijee, Complains to MOJ

Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson T. Koijee says former Truth and Reconciliation Commission chairperson, Cllr. Jerome Verdier is a lier.

Koijee was responding to an allegation made by the former TRC boss when the home of Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott was attacked by unknown men.

The accusing fingers pointed at Koijee prompted him to send an official complaint to the Ministry of Justice to not take lightly the allegation made by Verdier and wants them (MOJ) to do the needful by ensuring that justice is served.

In his communication to Justice Minister, Frank Musah Dean, Jr., dated February 27, 2023, Mayor Koijee called on the Justice Minister to conduct an investigation as repeated accusations by Cllr. Verdier on his person is unfortunate and needs to stop. The Monrovia City Mayor's communication to Justice Minister,

Mayor Koijee stated that for too long he has been accused by Cllr. Jerome Verdier of taking part in Liberia's civil conflict.

Koijee said that contrary to Cllr. Verdier's accusation that the alleged killer Varlee Telleh is Deputy for operations at the Monrovia City Police, Varlee Telleh, is a patrolman at the Monrovia City Government and a Muslim professor, at the MASID TAHALELE Mosque in Brewerville, home to more than 200 students.

Mayor Koijee said, "Varlee Telleh, is employed with us at the City Government and has never held the position of Deputy For Operations. I challenge Cllr. Verdier to proof on the contrary," he said.

"Additionally, I wish you inform you that Mr. Varlee Telleh, is currently in Liberia and is employed with us at the Monrovia City Government, and as deemed fit or the Police, I commit to having him turn over to your good office for investigation as we all look forward to finding the perpetrators for climes against former chief Justice and the state."

"Given the wonton claims by Cllr. Verdier, I have notified my lawyers both home and abroad to pursue a legal lawsuit against him to ascertain the truth to bring to end these repeated, unprovoked, groundless, and cure attacks on my person." Mayor Jefferson Koijee wrote Justice Minister Musah Dean.

It may be recalled that Cllr. Jerome Verdier alleged that Vardier Telleh, the prime suspect in the murder and butchery at the home of former chief Justice Gloria Scott's home, escaped Liberia through the Liberian-Ivory border to invade justice.

Cllr. Verdier told SPOON Online that Monrovia City Mayor Koijee, early Saturday morning escorted Varlee Telleh, across the Liberian-Ivory Coast border, through Nimba County, to escape any potential prosecution amidst mounting calls for an impartial investigation.

But contrary to Verdier's allegation that the accused person was escorted to Ivory Coast, Telleh appeared at the press conference. This validates Koijiee's description of Cllr. Verdier.