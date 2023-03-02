Nigeria: Lagos Begins Online Registration for Screening Tests Into Model Colleges

The Lagos State government has commenced an online payment model for registration and screening test into the state Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools.

The state government in a statement signed by the director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr. Orunsolu Adebayo informed the public, especially parents/guardians, head-teachers and school owners that the mode of payment and registration for the tests will be online. According to him, this mode of payment is in line with the Lagos State government policy at ensuring seamless payment and access to government services in the state.

Adebayo hinted that the process will be done through a self-service platform, adding that applicants would no longer be required to come physically to the Examination Board for either payment or registration.

Orunsolu stressed further that this process would afford every applicant to create a profile account on their own, make payment and complete partial or full registration for the intended service.

He urged all applicants to adhere strictly to the guidelines and procedures for the payment and registration as indicated on the web portal: https://examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng after which they are to click on Screening Test/Model Colleges.

The director stated further that the registration has already commenced and it would end on Friday, 5th May, 2023, noting that the Entrance Examination would be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT) only from Tuesday, 30th May to 2nd June, 2023 at various designated CBT Centres across the state.

He also stressed that only primary six pupils of both public and private schools are eligible for the test, adding that N10,000 only is the registration fee and late registration will attract an additional penalty of N5,000 only.

Mr. Orunsolu remarked that only candidates that excel and meet the required cut-off marks would be offered admission into any of the Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools in the state.