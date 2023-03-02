Liberia: PUL Devastated Over Threats of Journalist

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL), has expressed serious dismay and concern over threats made against Journalist Lisa Diasey.

Ms. Diasey is the Chief Executive Officer of Women TV-Liberia, an online media outlet.

According to a complaint filed to the Press Union of Liberia, (PUL) Ms. Diasey mentioned that her life was threatened by unidentified men.

She noted that these men have been calling her, since the attack on the home of the former Chief Justice, Gloria Musu Scott which led to the death of her daughter.

Ms. Diasey informed the PUL that these threats and harassment are from the strange men requesting her to desist from further publication on the attack on the home of the former jurist.

"My kids, and I feel very unsafe wherever we are due to the current security crisis of the country and owing to the recent call made by Former Justice Scott prior to the alleged murder of her daughter. Justice Scott alerted the public of an attack on her yard by unknown men on two separate occasions yet nothing was done until the unfortunate death of her daughter occurred", she noted

The Union sees the threats against the journalist as an act intended to force the reporter into self-censorship and undercut a standard democratic norm that includes freedom of expression.

This latest threat brings the number to three journalists whose lives have been threatened since the inception of this year by some known and unknown men which include: Journalist Yawah Jaivey of FrontPage Africa, Sekou V. Sheriff of Voice of Liberia, and now Lisa Diasey of Women TV-Liberia.

The Press Union is calling on the Government of Liberia and international partners to take a keen interest in increasing threats against journalists ahead of the upcoming general election in Liberia. Journalists, the Union insisted, must be accorded all the courtesies and protection in the buildup to the election.

Journalists reporting evolving issues, the PUL indicated must at all times be guarded by the Liberia National Police and all other state security apparatus while avoiding intimidation to their persons.