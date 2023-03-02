Liberia: Passion for Youth Education Educates Young People Against Violence

"Passion for Youth Education Foundation", a not-for-profit organization has ended a day-long dialogue on peacekeeping and electoral violence in Gbarnga, Bong County over the weekend.

The forum was aimed at promoting peace messages and establishing a safe space for youthful discussions on violence prevention and was held under the theme "Rebranding Peace".

The interactive dialogue forum brought together five schools including various panelists, who talked about maintaining a peaceful election and having a violent-free nation, through a democratic process.

According to the Executive Director of Passion for Youth Education Foundation (PYEF), Miss Nuwo David, the training is intended to strengthen the minds of the youths in preserving peace.

Miss David pointed out that nowadays, young people are mostly classified as campaigners for violence in elections, and as such, it is necessary for said training.

Passion for Youth Education Foundation is a youthful organization that prioritizes youth leadership training, civic and voter education, and the sustainability of career development in Liberia.

The Executive Director of PYEF then called on trainees to practically utilize their skills and knowledge in preaching a violent free education in a post-war country.

Those schools participating in the one-day forum include Seventh Day Adventist, Assembly of God, Sumo Moye, St Martin, and the Gboveh High.

Meanwhile, participating schools lauded the organizer for said training terming such a gesture as timely.

Also speaking, the Country Manager for ForumCiv, Mr. Asa Davjd Chon cautioned those participants to fully carry and spread out the message of peace in their various schools, homes, and communities to have a safe environment for all in any given electoral process thus impacting those skills on to others to ensure a proper peaceful election.