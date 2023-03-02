Liberia: Armstrong Vows to Defeat Sen. Johnson

-Throws His Heart Into Nimba's Senatorial Race

A senatorial aspirant of Nimba County has vowed to defeat incumbent Nimba County Senator, Prince Johnson as he declared his intention for the Senatorial seat of the county.

Speaking to our correspondent over the weekend, Armstrong Gobac Selekpo said he is optimistic about defeating Nimba County's political godfather'.

Armstrong who contested in Nimba County Electoral District #3 in 2017, but conceded defeat noted that based on his experience during the 2017 Elections and the level of work he has done with citizens, he is sure of nothing less than victory.

He named the connection with the young people and other alignments as some of the key hopes he has to make his way at the 55th Legislature.

According to him, the impending Senatorial Election in the county is not based on what he called a 'war record,' but on deliverables for the citizens.

He promised to be one of the faces of young people at the House of Senate comes 2024.

He named the creation of jobs for the youths through his legislative engagements with job creators as one of the means of empowering the youths.

He further named security, agriculture, roads, health, education, fight against drugs among others as his areas of focus through his legislative influence or oversight.

He at the same time promised to unite Nimbians as one person pointed out that the county is politically divided.