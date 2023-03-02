Liberia: MPC Political Leader Stresses On Opposition Unity Ahead of October Presidential Election

Monrovia — Ahead of the much-anticipated October legislative and presidential elections, the political leader of the opposition Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Simeon Freeman, has called for unity in the opposition community.

"All like-minded opposition political parties must come together in this fight against President George Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) ahead of October. I never said who will lead. I'm not telling who will lead or not going to lead. It is not the question. We want to fight together unitedly, that is our desire. That is why we have sacrificed many times in the name of secularism, in the name of liberty, in the name of freedom of expression," he said.

Mr. Freeman said a single political party cannot easily win incumbent George Weah and his Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in October.

He noted that though Liberians are suffering and tired with President Weah and his CDC, he can only be defeated when the opposition community unite and fight for the liberation of the country.

Speaking on key national issues on a local radio show in Monrovia, Freeman said as a standard bearer of the MPC, he's working with other political parties by forming alignment that will ensure victory for the opposition community in October.

"It is time that all political parties and leaders put aside their personal egos and work together collectively in making sure that President Weah is not re-elected," he said.

Freeman disclosed that his party is currently working with other political parties for a possible merger that would see a new election come into play through the ballot box.

Simeon Freeman: "Our party has been and is working together with other parties that will bring some collaboration as the nation goes towards the election in October of this year."

The MPC political leader, however, made it clear that he is not desperate to be president of Liberia, but is eager to see the transformation of the country.

"I am not desperate for any government job, but all I want is to see that Liberia gets the right leader that will bring about major developments and better the lives of the people," he noted.

Commenting on the issue of jobs creation, Mr. Freeman said the government of Liberia has over the years failed to create jobs for its citizens, citing it's one of several reasons why President Weah should be rejected.

He said the government's failure to create jobs for its citizens has increased poverty and hardship in the country, accusing the Liberian government of refusing to create a friendly environment for investors to come to Liberia.

"Investors are afraid to come to Liberia because the government is not accountable to its citizens," he concluded.