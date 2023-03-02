Liberia: Court Rejects Five 'Unqualified' Interpreters in Ongoing U.S.$100 Million Cocaine Case

Monrovia — Both prosecution and defense lawyers in the ongoing $100 million cocaine case have rejected five men brought before Criminal Court 'C' to assist the court conduct the interpretation and transmission of the Portuguese and Arabic languages of the defendants.

The lawyers representing both prosecution and defense said they rejected the five prospective interpreters because they were unqualified to do the job for which they were hired.

With the rejection of these men, the court will now begin a vigorous search for new interpreters who will be qualified to do the job of interpretation and transmission from the Portuguese and Arabic languages of the defendants.

In another related development, eleven out of fifteen jurors have been selected to serve as judges of facts in the case and bring down a verdict of guilty and non-guilty either against or in favor of the defendants.

The court had asked the assistance of the Embassy of the United States of America to aid with two interpreters to translate from Portuguese to Arabic languages to English and vice versa. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs then submitted to the court the two interpreters who will assist the court to conduct the interpretation and transmission for the Portuguese and Arabic languages of the defendants.

In a letter dated February 22, 2023, a copy of which is in the possession of this paper, the court forwarded the names of Mr. Larsana Keita, an Arabic interpreter and Mr. Tito Abanobi as Portuguese interpreter.

Cllr. Deweh E. Gray, Deputy Minister and Legal Counsel of the Ministry, said: "I have the honor most respectfully to present my compliments and wish to acknowledge receipt of a cause of action of crimes, requesting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to call on the Embassy of the United States of America to assist in providing two interpreters to the court."

"The Ministry wishes to inform that it has identified two interpreters who will assist the court in said capacity and would appreciate highly where your honor could kindly inform on the date and time the interpreters will avail themselves to perform their separate tasks," stated Cllr. Gray.

Judge A. Blamo Dixon of Criminal Court "C" having received the mentioned interpreters, said for the sake of transparency, the court held a conference with both prosecution and defense lawyers regarding the issue of the interpreters.

Judge Dixon said it was agreed that the Ministry of Justice contact one interpreter and the defense lawyers also contact two interpreters, totaling three interpreters.

According to the Judge, the three interpreters plus the two interpreters recommended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall sum up to five (5) interpreters.

The Judge revealed that from five interpreters that will be submitted to the court, two shall be selected based on the comfortability of the defendants of whom they are going to conduct the interpretation and transmission.