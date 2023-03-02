Liberian Red Cross Donates Relief Materials to Storm Affected Communities in Grand Bassa County

Monrovia — The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) has donated assorted relief materials to several storm victims in Grand Bassa County District #2 . On February 12, 2023 a violent storm hit district # 2 in Grand Bassa County affecting 13 towns and villages within the district.

According to the information at least 41 homes and other structures were damaged and leaving at least 278 people including 137 males and 141 females homeless. Among the affected population are five people living with disability including two males and three females.

Presenting the Assorted Materials Thursday, February 23, 2023, Mr. Sigmund Holt, a Program staff of the LNRCS heading the distribution team pointed out that the LNRCS assessment team has been on the ground assessing other communities on the impact of the disaster.

"I know that many people are concerned about the impact of this violent storm on women, children, men, the early, and people with disability who live in the communities. But when disaster of such occurred, the impact is severe, especially for vulnerable communities" he noted.

The LNRCS conducted a rapid assessment in the communities before distributing essential relief materials. Mr. Holt added: "Our assessment so far has established that the humanitarian consequences created as a result of the storm disaster is really alarming and compelling".

Emphasizing on the level of devastation in the communities, Mr. Holt mentioned: "Many homes have been destroyed; many of those affected are seeking temporary shelter at the homes of friends, family members, and other loved ones. The need for recovery materials is very urgent and paramount. People affected need our help to recover quickly".

"Today, we have come to render our initial assistance to the affected population. We are distributing pots, soap, toothpaste, towel, and bucket among others to 53 affected families based on their needs", He said in a local Press interview. He added that the Liberian Red Cross remain committed to supporting the community to fully recover from the devastating effect of the disaster.

During the distribution, the LNRCS team stressed that the needs in the affected communities of District two of Grand Bassa required concerted efforts to adequately address. "We need the support of everyone to enable us to reach further and deliver better. The resources we have available currently are inadequate and we will target the most vulnerable in the first phase while we seek additional support to expand and extend our intervention".

The Liberia National Red Cross Society Program Officer attributed the violent storm to the role of climate change in generating increasing numbers of extreme weather events which is another way in which this event is, sadly, relevant to all of us, even if we do not have loved ones who are personally affected.

"The humanitarian challenges on the ground are many and we are doing everything we can with our movement partners to offer hope and support to the affected communities to ensure they recover with dignity. We will continue to monitor the situation and to keep the communities who are experiencing personal danger and property damage in our plan" he added.

In response to the Liberian Red Cross latest intervention, the District Commissioner Glarkon Statutory District of Grand Bassa County, Gordour Tarr expressed gratitude to the Liberia National Red Cross Society for coming to the aid of the affected people and communities.

" This is not the first time, you were the only one who assisted us in the fire disaster in Sekou town a few years ago and today you are here again, I am not surprised but amazed by your quick, impartial, and independent response always. It is timely and the materials are very essential" Commissioner Tarr speaking in a joyful mood.

Commissioner Tarr further requested the LNRCS and other partners to assist the communities with zinc and other recovery materials so that they can rebuild their homes.

A beneficiary Emmanuel Gloglor of Juah Town has extolled the Liberian Red Cross Society for its intervention, describing it as a remarkable assistance.