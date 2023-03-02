Liberia: Chinese Envoy Hails Ongoing Foreign Ministry's Reform

Monrovia — The Charge d' Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy near Monrovia, Mr. Xu Kun has hailed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. and members of his senior management team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the huge transformation taking place at the ministry following the launch of the ministry's reform agenda as enunciated by Amb. Kemayah.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Chinese senior diplomat made the assertion Tuesday, February 28, 2023 when he paid a courtesy call on him at his foreign ministry office on the Capitol Hill, Monrovia.

He told the Liberian Foreign Minister that Liberia and China have had longstanding diplomatic ties with common interest and shared values which he said need to be further solidified and strengthened for the mutual benefits of the two countries and peoples.

As part of efforts to buttress the ministry's reform agenda, the Chinese Envoy disclosed that his government's preparedness to offer 25 bilateral training opportunities for the employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs including young and middle level diplomats to undergo three weeks training program in diplomacy and other disciplines in the People's Republic of China beginning May of this year.

While expressing deep and fair appreciation over the ongoing reform exercise at the Ministry, the Chinese Charge d' Affaires expressed gratitude to Minister Kemayah and his senior management team for initiating the ongoing reform which is hugely impacting the performance of employees of the ministry's home office and its foreign missions abroad.

The Charge d' Affaires expressed gratitude to the Government of Liberia for the honor bestowed upon Ambassador Ren Yisheng, the former Chinese Ambassador accredited to Liberia by President George Manneh Weah

In response, the Liberian Foreign Minister Kemayah lauded the Chinese government for the development assistance China continues to render the Government and People of Liberia.

While welcoming the Chinese Charge d' Affaires at the Foreign Ministry, Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., also thanked the Chinese Envoy for the visit and praised China for the technical and bilateral training opportunities it continues to render Liberia through the ministry aimed at enhancing the performances of its employees.

Referencing the 25 bilateral training opportunities provided by the PRC, the minister added 'we are of the strongest conviction that it will add values to the work they do at the ministry and help cement the friendly relations between Liberia and the People's Republic of China.

Foreign Minister Kemayah further hailed the Chinese Envoy for the kind sentiments expressed to the Government and People of Liberia over the honor bestowed upon the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Liberia after a successful diplomatic service to Liberia.

The Dean of the Cabinet praised the outgoing Chinese Ambassador for his role played in strengthening cooperation between Liberia and China for which Liberia remains grateful.

The Chief Liberian Diplomat said Liberia as a country remains very resolute in its unwavering commitment to the one China policy which according to him is a focus of the Liberian foreign policy objective in dealing with the PRC.

Foreign Minister Kemayah told the Chinese diplomat that President George Manneh Weah highly appreciates China's assistance and attaches importance to the Liberia-China relationship, adding "he will continue to work with his Chinese counterpart in deepening cooperation and further strengthening diplomatic ties with Beijing".