Liberia: Twelve-Man Jury Finds Man Guilty of Killing His Girlfriend

Monrovia — A 12-member jury has brought down a guilty verdict against Defendant Valington B. Kaiser, following a month-long murder trial at Criminal Court 'A' at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

Kaiser, alias "Bishop," was prosecuted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Fatu Blasuwoah in the LPRC Community in Gardnerville Township.

The 12-man Jurors came down with the decision on Wednesday, March 1, following a final argument from both state prosecutors and defense lawyers, stating that the evidence adduced by the defense was satisfactory to prove Defendant Kaiser guilty of the crime.

Before the final argument, the Prosecution parades with six (6) witnesses before the court, to produce evidence, including CCTV video recording capturing the entire murder event, as well as oral and written testimonies, linking the defendant to the crime.

The defense, however, produced its witnesses including the principal defendant Valington B. Kaiser, but jurors, following their deliberation noted that his testimony was not sufficient enough to convince the jurors to rule in his favor.

Nevertheless, Defense lawyers have taken an exception to the jurors' verdict and have called for a retrial in the matter.

Defendant Kaiser was accused of murdering his girlfriend, Fatu Blasuwoah on May 15, 2022, in the LPRC Community, Gardnerville.

According to the indictment, the defendant Saturday, May 14, 2022, send multiple text messages to the deceased and multiple phone calls call exchanges between both them, before the incident and both of them met in the evening hours within the same proximity of Nails and Tricycle Factories, which is situated at the Industrial Complex formerly LPRC compound.

Accordingly, both parties spent a few hours at the defendant's house but he drugged the deceased and later they came from his house on the main road, near a zinc structure, and later entered the zinc structure where he stabbed the victim multiple times to death with a green knife on her neck and hands, thus making her bleed profusely to death.

Meanwhile, Criminal Court 'A' Judge Roosevelt Willie, has reserved a final ruling to decide the penitentiary sentence of Defendant Kaiser.