Angola: Cabo Verde Praises Good Relationship With Angola

28 February 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Cabo Verde's ambassador to Angola Jorge Eduardo de Figueiredo considered Tuesday in Luanda extremely good the ties between his country and Angola.

Speaking to the press at the end of an audience with vice president of the ruling MPLA party, Luísa Damião, he said that this friendship is based on the spirit of solidarity.

According to the diplomat, the two states have strong brotherly ties, which allows the existence of more than 100,000 Cabo Verdeans in Angola.

"There are about three generations of Cabo Verdeans in Angola, which makes it comfortable to maintain a brotherly relationship".

Regarding the meeting, Jorge Eduardo de Figueiredo said that it allowed the parties to Exchange ideas on the relationship between the two countries, as well as the strengthening of friendship among both.

The ambassador, who is at the end of his term, explained, on the other hand, that it is already possible for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Cabo Verdeans in Angola to apply for Creole nationality, without any problem, as long as they have the necessary documents to do so. LIN/AL

