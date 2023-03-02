Uganda/Nigeria: Nigeria in Make or Break Battle With Uganda for World Cup Ticket

2 March 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria's Flying Eagles yesterday intensified their training ahead of today's Africa U20 Cup of Nations quarter-final clash with Uganda.

Both teams will clash at the 22,000-capacity Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia as from 7pmEgypt time (6pmNigeria time).

Flying Eagles defeated Mozambique 2-0 on Saturday, with goals from Samson Lawal and Ibrahim Muhammad.

Head Coach Ladan Bosso and his assistants supervised the training session at the Tolip El Forsan Resort training ground, with emphasis on tactical and endurance drilling.

A win against the Hippos will qualify the Flying Eagles for their 13th appearance at the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Bosso restated his earlier resolve not to underrate the Hippos, but he trusts his charges to make Nigeria proud and reach the tournament's last four.

"Before we left our training camp in Morocco, the NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau told us clearly that the first objective should be getting a ticket to the FIFA World Cup. We are at that most important stage now and we cannot afford to falter.

"We are aware that Nigerians are looking up to us to deliver. While our mission remains bagging the World Cup ticket, we are also eyeing the trophy, which is still a number of matches away,"observed the Flying Eagles coach.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Egyptian referee, Ahmed Nagy Mosa, as referee for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations between Nigeria and Uganda.

Mosa will be supported by compatriots Mohamed Abouzid Halhal (assistant referee 1) and Yara Atef (assistant referee 2), as well as Libyan official Abdulrazg Ahmed (fourth official).

Justin Mumba from Zambia will be the match commissioner while Rosalie N'dah from Benin Republic will serve as referee assessor and Namibian Titus Kunamuene will be in the role of general coordinator.

