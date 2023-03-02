Liberia: MC Caro Becomes Winners Brand Ambassador

Caroline Moore, alias MC CARO, Liberia's finest Female Rapper has been named Winners Incorporated Sports Betting Company's new Brand Ambassador.

The Sports gaming and Online Casino company made the pronouncement Wednesday, 1 March 2023 at the unveiling program held at its Broad Street headquarter.

"Winners Incorporated proudly announces the selection of MC Caro, with her famous Musical lyrics titled "BABY"as its brand ambassador. "

Making the pronouncement, Program Director Tito Balde of Winners Inc. said the Sports Betting Company was excited to announce, "The multi-talented singer and rapper as Brand Ambassador, replacing, Teddy Ride.

She came as the third Brand Ambassador of Winners Sports betting Company, behind, Comedian Isaac Sunday Sieh Jr. alias Paul Flomo' Darius Kumorteh, famously called Teddy Ride, in the history of the Company.

MC Caro' is one of Liberia's most influential musicians. She is a songwriter, singer and rapper with songs like "Bring Our Money Back", recorded in (2018), "One More Round "Ley Light Go Off "in 2020, and the famous banding lyrics in 2022"titled "BABY," among others.

Caroline Moore is also an award-winning rapper in Liberia, Mc Caro as She preferably known was born and raised in New Kru Town community, by her parents Christiana T. Nagbe and Garpu Moore.

She began her primary education at the Nimely Brothers Children Preparatory School and later matriculated at the Ndee Matta Memorial Foundation after her family migrated from New Kru Town to Gbanjor, Old Road. When she returned to New Kru Town, Caro enrolled at St. Lawrence Elementary & Junior High School for two years and graduated to Senior High. Upon her graduation from the aforementioned, Caro furthered her senior year studies at St. Edwards and progressed. She was unable to advance her studies in college due to financial circumstances.

In 2018, MC Caro started her rap journey as an underground artist despite her life from the slum and unpopularity then, the stereotypes and cultural barriers, Caro brook through into the Liberian music industry, through her viral freestyle" Pro Poor".

The same year, she made a viral song "Bring Back our Moni" voicing out her frustrations about the missing two shipping containers with one hundred million dollars. And the song won the hearts of many due to its brutal stance on corruption.

In her speech, after being announced as the Winners Incorporated Brand Ambassador, MC CARO, appreciated the Company for giving her the opportunity to serve. "Thank, you for trusting me with your brand," she said.