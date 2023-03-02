Liberia: UL Law School Honors Former Deans, Long-Serving Lecturers, and Honor-Roll Students

-As Chief Justice and others set to grace the occasion

The Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law of the state-run University of Liberia is expected to bestow honor on several personalities who have severed the Law School either as deans or long-serving Professors.

Since the inception of the school in 1951, this will be the first time such honor will be bestowed especially on the Former Deans.

According to the Current Dean of the Law School, Dr. Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu, the decision to honor these former deans and long-serving professors was reached at a faculty meeting in which members unanimously agreed that it was very much prudent to recognize the enormous sacrifices the earmarked personalities have made in the legal profession.

Professor Barbu described the honorees as selfless and patriotic individuals whose exemplary leadership during their days in active services served as a motivating factor in encouraging more Liberians to join the Profession.

He said the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law continues to earn its bragging right as one of the foremost top-notch Graduate Programs at the University of Liberia.

"Today, I can emphatically brag that this School which is Liberia's only Law school has earned its place as one of Liberia's top-notch graduate programs which continues to build the capacities of manpower who can adequately serve in any of the three branches of government especially the Judicial branch and in any nongovernmental institution" Dean Barbu intimated.

He paid tribute to the fallen deans recounting their invaluable services rendered till death and expressed delight that their family members will be present at the honoring gala to receive their honors.

"This honoring program is not only about the living but also the dead. Though they can no longer appreciate such honor it is important that their family members and society know the significant and impactful roles they played in bringing this noble profession to this enviable level."

The Dean of the Law school thanked the student leadership of the Louis Arthur Grimes School headed by Williamina Budy for the level of support in planning the program which also includes certificating of Honor Roll Students from the previous semester.

The Executive Chairperson of the Honors Committee Professor Boakai N. Kanneh confirmed the completion of preparations for the program added that a full history on the founding and early days of the school will form an integral part of the program.

The Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law is the Law School of the University of Liberia in Monrovia. The school was founded in 1951 and is named after the former Chief Justice of Liberia's Supreme Court, Louis Arthur Grimes.

The school offers a three-year program leading to the granting of a Bachelor of Laws degree.