Nigeria: Election - Take Action to Resolve Issues, UK Tells Nigerian Govt

2 March 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

The United Kingdom (UK), has urged the government of Nigeria to take action to resolve outstanding issues surrounding last Saturday's Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The UK's Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, made this call in a statement on Thursday.

He acknowledged that the oppositions, civil societies, and some observer missions were contesting the integrity of the elections, adding that Nigerian authorities should examine all concerns carefully.

"We note the position of opposition parties on the election outcome and the concerns expressed by observer missions and civil society about the organisation of the process, including delays and technical challenges.

"We encourage the authorities to examine all concerns carefully, take action to resolve outstanding issues and focus on delivering the will of the Nigerian people," the statement noted in part.

The UK, however, commended Nigerians for their patience and resilience during the elections, congratulating the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory.

