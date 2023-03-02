Nigeria: Wizkid Shifts 'More Love Less Ego' Tour

2 March 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Afrobeats star, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has announced the postponement of his much anticipated 'More Love, Less Ego' tour.

Wizkid made this known via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

While citing logistics issues, the singer did not give a specific date the tour will be held.

"Due to unforeseen logistical circumstances the Wizkid - More Love, Less Ego Tour has been postponed to Fall 2023.

"All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates at the respective venues. Stay tuned for more information," the statement read.

The 'MLLE' tour was scheduled to kick off on March 3 at Houston's Toyota Center.

The singer was also expected to perform in several North American cities including Dallas, Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco among others.

