Ghana: Prudential Bank Donates to Senior Correctional Centre

Prudential Bank Limited (PBL), an indigenous financial institution, has donated assorted items to the Senior Correctional Centre in Accra to mark this year's National Chocolate Day celebrations.

The items donated in collaboration with Ghana Cocoa Board are five computers, a laser jet printer, print toners and boxes of chocolate.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Bank, Mr Kwaku Nyantekyi, Deputy Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, said it is part of the Bank's corporate social respon­sibility to extend a helping hand to deprived institutions during National Chocolate Day.

He said Prudential Bank decided to give the inmates wholesome Ghanaian chocolate and spend some time with them to encourage them to stay committed to their reform pro­cess, be of good behavior, and study hard in order to become noble members of society.

He stated further that "the donation of these much-needed equipment to the Cor­rectional Centre is to facilitate their adminis­trative work. This would be the first of many such initiatives to support the Centre."

He extolled the officers for their profes­sionalism and dedication to providing the in­mates with formal and non-formal education as well as psychological/counselling services.

Receiving the computers and chocolate on behalf of the Assistant Director of Prisons, Chief Superintendent Roland Suurbesig thanked Prudential Bank for coming to their aid with much-needed administrative equip­ment as well as the boxes of chocolate.

He added that the resources that would have been used to purchase these items will now be channelled into other pressing areas.

The Senior Correctional Centre, formerly known as the Borstal Institute, is an all-boys establishment of the Ghana Prisons Service, which cares for young offenders and juveniles convicted of various offences.