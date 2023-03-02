Ghana: GMA Reiterates Commitment to Promoting Efforts of Local Beverage Industry ... As It Closes Nominations for 2022 Awards

The organisers of the Ghana Beverage Awards, Global Media Alliance, have officially announced the closure of the nominations slot for the 7th Edition of the awards scheme.

This year's nominations, which were opened right after the launch on 13th January 2023, officially closed on 26th February 2023. The opening of the nominations was done to give the opportunity to beverage companies and the public to nominate commendable beverage brands under the various categories. Currently, they have received about 700 nominations in­clusive of both brand nominations and public nominations.

Subsequently, the voting phase of the process will be opened for specific categories and organisers are urging all Ghanaians to fully partake in the voting which is just as significant as the nominations.

Speaking on the closure of the nominations in Accra yesterday, Mr Ernest Boateng, Chief Executive Officer, GMA Group, expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians and the beverage companies for their collective support and consistent contribution over the years in the nomination phase and the awards scheme as a whole.

"The Ghana Beverage Awards has for the past seven years relied heavily on the participation of the general public and the beverage companies in nominating their best brands and products for recogni­tion and we have never been dis­appointed. The general acceptance of this awards scheme by all is an important step for us as organisers, and we will continue to count on you in making it a success," he said.

He said this year's GBA saw the introduction of two new catego­ries: the Beverage Campaign of the Year and the Indigenous Beverage Brand of the Year.

This inclusion, he said, was done to reward and acknowl­edge innovation and creativity in curating compelling strategies and campaigns in a bid to emphasise the overall growth and improve­ment of indigenous beverages over time.

He said, "Global Media Alli­ance is committed in promoting the efforts of the Ghanaian bev­erage industry and also dedicated in drawing attention to deserving local brands for the international market".

"This year's award ceremony is set to take place in late April at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra, and will bring together in­dustry players, relevant stakehold­ers as well as nominated brands to network and celebrate excellence in the beverage industry," he said.