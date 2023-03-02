Ghana: Scores At a Glance

2 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Aduana Stars 0-0 King Faisal

Kotoko 1-0 Bechem United

B. Chelsea 1-0 Samartex

Gold Stars 2-0 Nsoatreman

Karela Utd 1-2 Accra Lions

K. Royals 3-0 Dreams FC

Legon Cities 1-1 Tamale City

